Children's Centre View: Colin Powell Elementary School — Art
Children's Almanac: Hoover Middle School
Children's Connection: Carlin Springs Elementary, Arlington — Artwork
Children's Connection: Yorktown High School, Arlington — Photography
Welcome to the Arlington Children's Connection
Children's Centre View: Chantilly Montessori School
Children's Almanac: McLean School, Potomac — Upper School Artwork
Police Say Burke and Springfield Homicides Appear to be Linked
Victims both 22, found with “upper body trauma”
On Dec. 22, Fairfax County Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. that Henok G. Yohannes, 22, had been found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Ct. in Springfield.
Track Meet for Alexandria School
In mid-November, middle school students from St. Rita Catholic School in Alexandria participated in the Catholic Youth Organization track meet in Prince William County.
Savoring Results of 2016’s Restaurant Debuts
2016 has been quite a busy year for the Alexandria food scene.
MetroStage Stages ‘Fully Committed’
One-man show stars Tom Story who channels 40 different characters at a New York restaurant.
MetroStage in Alexandria is staging the newly revised version of "Fully Committed" (following the successful Broadway run that closed in July) through Jan. 8, 2017.
Burke, Fairfax, Springfield: Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41) joins ABLEnow in commemorating the opening of the first ABLEnow account in Virginia.
On Monday, December 19th, the 2nd year anniversary of the federal passage of the ABLE Act, Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41) joined ABLEnow for a press conference to commemorate the opening of the first ABLEnow account in Virginia. Fittingly, this account was opened for Natalie Beck, whose parents first came up with the idea for ABLE accounts several years ago.