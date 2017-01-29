The Connection Newspapers

News

Sponsored

Sports

Opinion

Politics

Education

Latest Photos

More Photos

Mon

Snow Showers
  • 37°
  • 24°

Tue

Slight Chance Rain/Snow
  • 47°
  • 32°

Wed

Mostly Cloudy
  • 47°
  • 29°

Thu

Partly Sunny
  • 41°
  • 25°

Fri

Partly Sunny
  • 36°
  • 22°

More Stories

Tease photo

Fairfax: FCPS Budget Breakdown

Community News

Fairfax County Public Schools Budget Breakdown

Tease photo

Preparing for Women’s March

Women of Alexandria, with friends and family from out of town, gathered at Margaret Wohler's house to make signs for Saturday's Women's March.

Correction

Tease photo

Springfield: Community Outlook 2017

Springfield Area Ongoing Developments

The Connection keeps a running list of land use projects being planned, under construction and nearing completion in the community. The list is updated quarterly.

Tease photo

Bills Moving Forward

Commentary Scott Surovell State Senator (D-36)

The General Assembly Session is in full gear and legislation has begun to move through the process as we start to take action on 3,000 bills.

  • 0
  • Share
  • Discuss
  • By Scott Surovell State Senator (D-36)
  • January 27, 2017
surfingfeed widget