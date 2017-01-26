Chief Brown Sworn In Citizens express support for new chief of police at swearing in ceremony. Chief Michael Brown officially became Alexandria’s new chief of police on Jan 24.

Spicing Up the White House Local celebrated as Trump’s press secretary Newly minted White House press secretary Sean Spicer

Thrill of Victory Locals celebrate Trump inauguration. The Alexandria Republican City Committee celebrated the inauguration of President Donald Trump with a gala held Jan. 20 at the Old Dominion Boat Club.