Part I: A three-part series focusing on prisoner reentry in Northern Virginia.
Arlingtonians Making History
Senate Panel Approves Crackdown on Internet Lenders in Virginia
Lockard Channels Garza, Proposes $2.8 Billion FCPS Budget
Arlington Democrats Unite to Support ACA, but Warner Draws Fire for Amendment Vote.
Herndon Hostage Situation, House Fire, Suspect Killed
Close Encounters with History in Reston
Mission: Inauguration
Latest News
- Fairfax: FCPS Budget Breakdown 0 comments
- Northside 10 Settles Into Alexandria Neighborhood 0 comments
- Alexandria Celebrates Washington’s Birthday 0 comments
- The Man and The River: Washington’s Way 0 comments
- Preparing for Women’s March 0 comments
- Obituary: Nancy Pera 0 comments
News
- Fairfax: FCPS Budget Breakdown
- Preparing for Women’s March
- Correction
- Springfield: Community Outlook 2017
- Bills Moving Forward
Sponsored
- Sponsored: Fairfax City Chocolate Lovers Festival
- Fabric Place Basement Alexandria Grand Opening
- Roer's Zoofari wishes to thank everyone that visited in 2016
- Sponsored: Fusion Academy in Alexandria to host Open House on Dec 8th
- New Addition to Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties
Sports
- Salisbury Helps Lead UA Army ROTC to Competition
- Lorton Area iBOT Brainiacs Go to World Festival
- Register for Fort Hunt Little League
- Oakton Beats Westfield in Second Overtime
- Lake Braddock’s Atkins Selected Virginia Player of the Year
Opinion
- Alexandria Celebrates Washington’s Birthday
- Mentor of The Month
- Editorial Cartoon
- Supporting Community-Engaged Policing
- Senior Services of Alexandria: Honoring Those Who Give Back to the Community
Politics
- Springfield: Community Outlook 2017
- Bills Moving Forward
- Lorton: Community Outlook 2017
- Week in Fairfax
- University Drive Extension Project Advances Slightly
Education
Mon
- 37°
- 24°
Tue
- 47°
- 32°
Wed
- 47°
- 29°
Thu
- 41°
- 25°
Fri
- 36°
- 22°
More Stories
Fairfax: FCPS Budget Breakdown
Community News
Fairfax County Public Schools Budget Breakdown
Preparing for Women’s March
Women of Alexandria, with friends and family from out of town, gathered at Margaret Wohler's house to make signs for Saturday's Women's March.
Springfield: Community Outlook 2017
Springfield Area Ongoing Developments
The Connection keeps a running list of land use projects being planned, under construction and nearing completion in the community. The list is updated quarterly.
Bills Moving Forward
Commentary Scott Surovell State Senator (D-36)
The General Assembly Session is in full gear and legislation has begun to move through the process as we start to take action on 3,000 bills.