More Stories

Tease photo

Police Say Burke and Springfield Homicides Appear to be Linked

Victims both 22, found with “upper body trauma”

On Dec. 22, Fairfax County Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. that Henok G. Yohannes, 22, had been found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Ct. in Springfield.

Tease photo

Track Meet for Alexandria School

In mid-November, middle school students from St. Rita Catholic School in Alexandria participated in the Catholic Youth Organization track meet in Prince William County.

Tease photo

Savoring Results of 2016’s Restaurant Debuts

2016 has been quite a busy year for the Alexandria food scene.

Tease photo

MetroStage Stages ‘Fully Committed’

One-man show stars Tom Story who channels 40 different characters at a New York restaurant.

MetroStage in Alexandria is staging the newly revised version of "Fully Committed" (following the successful Broadway run that closed in July) through Jan. 8, 2017.

Tease photo

Burke, Fairfax, Springfield: Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41) joins ABLEnow in commemorating the opening of the first ABLEnow account in Virginia.

On Monday, December 19th, the 2nd year anniversary of the federal passage of the ABLE Act, Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41) joined ABLEnow for a press conference to commemorate the opening of the first ABLEnow account in Virginia. Fittingly, this account was opened for Natalie Beck, whose parents first came up with the idea for ABLE accounts several years ago.

