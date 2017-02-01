The Connection Newspapers

News

Sponsored

Sports

Opinion

Politics

Education

Latest Photos

More Photos

Thu

Mostly Cloudy
  • 43°
  • 24°

Fri

Mostly Cloudy
  • 38°
  • 22°

Sat

Partly Sunny
  • 37°
  • 24°

Sun

Chance Rain/Snow
  • 39°
  • 31°

Mon

Chance Rain
  • 48°
  • 34°

More Stories

Tease photo

Repairs to Olmsted Bridge To Begin

Construction project will close Olmsted Island Trail until June.

As part of National Park Service's rehabilitation and repair program, the Olmsted Bridge project will be closed in mid-February.

Tease photo

Peanuts Characters Come to Life

CVHS presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Centreville High’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” will resonate with children and adults alike.

Tease photo

Prisoner Reentry: Some Solutions

Part II in a three-part series focusing on prisoner reentry in Northern Virginia

Thirty-eight thousand prisoners are incarcerated in Virginia with 12,000 adults and 500 juveniles projected to be released each year.

Tease photo

BABA Brings Alive Grandmother Memories

Here’s to fun dining.

Everyone can find their grandmother at BABA's according to Ivan Iricanin, the owner of the new restaurant on Wilson Boulevard scheduled to open Feb. 1.

Tease photo

88 and Ready to March Again

Boarding the bus for the Jan. 21 Women’s March, Ivy South says she is 88 years old and “this is my first march.”

surfingfeed widget