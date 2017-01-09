Tips to Achieve New Year’s Resolutions in Alexandria Advice on setting and reaching goals Terry Garret wants to quit smoking. Timothy Noel Castle wants to get in shape. Larry Miller wants to stop procrastinating. And Pat Troy wants to do more for others.

Fairfax Lawmakers’ Last Call for Input More than 80 speak at General Assembly public hearing. “We’re not letting teachers do their jobs,” was the plea from Jo Neuber of Vienna, Co-chair of the organization Class Size Counts.

Proposed Teen Center Taking Shape in Alexandria Charles Houston Recreation Center would expand teen-specific activities. Charles Houston Recreation Center would expand teen-specific activities.

Herndon, Reston Residents Discuss Their Resolutions New Year’s Resolutions: Tradition to Use or Lose It’s that time again, the start of the New Year.