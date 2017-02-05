A Closer Look at Islam at Burke Presbyterian Church Burke Presbyterian Church, located at 5690 Oak Leather Drive, Burke, (1/4 mile east of the intersection of Ox Road/Rt. 123 and Burke Centre Parkway) is hosting a special installment of Distinguished Speakers Series on March 3-4, 2017.

Burke & Herbert Bank’s Lights, Camera, Save! Burke Winner Selected as National Finalist Burke & Herbert Bank’s Lights, Camera, Save! local winner, Dylan J. Fox, of Lake Braddock Secondary School, has been named a national finalist by the American Bankers Association Foundation.

When the World Turns Upside Down: Lorton resident shares personal impact of Trump Executive Order on travel. When Anahid Ali of Lorton first heard of President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking travelers and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries including her native Iraq, it turned her world upside down.

Community Meeting on the Braddock Road Multimodal Study Set for Feb. 6 Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) and Braddock District Supervisor John C. Cook will host a community meeting to discuss the Braddock Road Multimodal Study, which encompasses areas in Annandale, Springfield, Burke and Fairfax, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Lake Braddock Secondary School, 9200 Burke Lake Road, Burke.