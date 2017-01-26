The Connection Newspapers

More Stories

Tease photo

Chief Brown Sworn In

Citizens express support for new chief of police at swearing in ceremony.

Chief Michael Brown officially became Alexandria’s new chief of police on Jan 24.

Spicing Up the White House

Local celebrated as Trump’s press secretary

Newly minted White House press secretary Sean Spicer

Tease photo

Thrill of Victory

Locals celebrate Trump inauguration.

The Alexandria Republican City Committee celebrated the inauguration of President Donald Trump with a gala held Jan. 20 at the Old Dominion Boat Club.

Tease photo

Meet Labor Resource Center's Jasmine Blaine

New director hopes to improve workers’ lives.

Jasmine Blaine, the director of the Centreville Labor Resource Center (CLRC) is helping connect day laborers with jobs.

Tease photo

Combined Effort in Afghanistan from Chantilly

Combined Effort in Afghanistan from Chantilly

