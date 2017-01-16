Latest News
Reston: On a Collision Course
Save the golf course?
Reston Association disagrees with County over planned road affecting the Hidden Creek Country Club’s golf course.
Opioid Treatment Service Jan. 17
Addiction Help
As you are well aware, the heroin and opioid dependency problem is growing across the nation, the Commonwealth, and our community is not being spared. The CSB has adjusted resources to help meet this critical demand for people seeking treatment; a new program begins soon. We need your help spreading the word about it. The CSB is holding an open forum for anyone who is seeking help for a loved one or knows of someone who might need help.
‘Expressions 2017’ Wall Calendar
Akiko Lloyd, a resident of the Fountains at Washington House in western Alexandria, used her basket weaving skills to become part of the “Expressions 2017” wall calendar.
Bishop Ireton's Model UN Team
Bishop Ireton’s 2015-16 Model UN Team won Best Small Delegation at the University of Virginia’s Model UN Conference.
Bagels, Pickles Take Center Stage at Del Ray Pop-Up
Two farmer’s market favorites find a temporary indoor home.
Friday, Jan. 20, may be listed as Inauguration Day on the calendar, but within the heart of Del Ray there’s another inauguration on the horizon that will hit closer to home: The grand opening of Salt | Bagel, a pop-up blending two Alexandria favorites in one spot.