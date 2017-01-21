Springfield and Braddock Community Meeting on Biking Improvements Set for Jan. 24 Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) will host a community meeting to discuss two proposed bicycle improvements in Springfield and Braddock Districts on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 6:30 - 8 p.m., in the cafeteria of Irving Middle School, 8100 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield.

Fairfax City Council Mulls Location of Community Center Three or more sites are under consideration. For more than a year, a committee has been researching potential sites for a community center in the City of Fairfax.

Giving Back to the Community: Volunteers spruce up Fairfax group home on MLK Day. On a day dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory, people throughout the country honored his legacy Monday by doing various projects to help others.

Route 123 Road Closure, Detour Set to Begin Jan. 24 As part of the ongoing Northfax project, northbound Route 123/Chain Bridge Road is scheduled to be closed between Fairfax Boulevard (Route 29/50) and Eaton Place beginning Jan. 24.