Police Say Burke and Springfield Homicides Appear to be Linked Victims both 22, found with “upper body trauma” On Dec. 22, Fairfax County Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. that Henok G. Yohannes, 22, had been found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Ct. in Springfield.

Track Meet for Alexandria School In mid-November, middle school students from St. Rita Catholic School in Alexandria participated in the Catholic Youth Organization track meet in Prince William County.

Savoring Results of 2016’s Restaurant Debuts 2016 has been quite a busy year for the Alexandria food scene.

MetroStage Stages ‘Fully Committed’ One-man show stars Tom Story who channels 40 different characters at a New York restaurant. MetroStage in Alexandria is staging the newly revised version of "Fully Committed" (following the successful Broadway run that closed in July) through Jan. 8, 2017.